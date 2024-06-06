MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Asheville

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Asheville



Where: Pack Square Park

1 Court Plaza

Asheville, NC 28801

When: Friday, June 7, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time



ASHEVILLE – Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 2–8, 2024, the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. For this second annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is participating in or assisting with events with partner organizations throughout the state. On Friday, June 7, NCDPS will be assisting with a community event in Asheville, sponsored by Buncombe County and other partner organizations.

Partners in Buncombe County will bring the community together to promote safe firearm storage and the importance of gun safety. Community members are invited to Pack Square Park at 12:45 p.m. for a photo opportunity to show their commitment to this important issue. As part of this event, free gun locks from NC S.A.F.E., as well as other materials, will be distributed to the public.

The issue of safe firearm storage is a critical one for our state. North Carolina has 10 of the top 100 U.S. cities for reports of gun thefts from vehicles. In 2022, more than 2,500 guns were stolen from vehicles throughout the state.1

Additionally, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina2 — and this issue also affects Asheville. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians how taking simple steps, like locking your firearms, can make communities safer and avoid these preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to confirm attendance at this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.



About NC S.A.F.E.

There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.

1 Tableau Public. (2024, May). Gun theft by city, map and bar.

2 North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. (2022). Keeping families and communities safe: Public health approaches to reduce violence and firearm misuse leading to injury and death.