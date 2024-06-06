MEDIA ADVISORY: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Fayetteville

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event in Fayetteville

Where: Smith Recreation Center

1520 Slater Ave.

Fayetteville, NC 28301

When: Friday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time

FAYETTEVILLE – Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June 2–8, 2024, the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. For this second annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action, the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is participating in or assisting with events with partner organizations throughout the state. On Friday, June 7, NCDPS will be co-hosting an event alongside partner organizations in Fayetteville.

This family-friendly community event will include a brief presentation by local leaders, followed by a “touch a truck” activity outside the community center and giveaways of gun locks and other materials. The event will be hosted by the Live Like Jenesis Project, Cape Fear Valley Health, and the City of Fayetteville. Cape Fear Valley Health will also be hosting firearm trauma stations, designed to emphasize the impact gun violence has in the community.

The issue of safe firearm storage is a critical one for our state. North Carolina has 10 of the top 100 U.S. cities for reports of gun thefts from vehicles. In 2022, more than 2,500 guns were stolen from vehicles throughout the state — and 182 of these were stolen in Fayetteville alone.1

Additionally, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth in North Carolina.2 The Live Like Jenesis Project, a host of the Fayetteville event, was started by the family of Jenesis Dockery to inform, educate, and create change in gun safety laws and policies following Jenesis’ tragic death by firearm in 2023. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians how taking simple steps, like locking your firearms, can make communities safer and avoid these preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to confirm attendance at this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at www.ncsafe.org/about.



North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.



About NC S.A.F.E.

There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.

1 Tableau Public. (2024, May). Gun theft by city, map and bar.

2 North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. (2022). Keeping families and communities safe: Public health approaches to reduce violence and firearm misuse leading to injury and death.