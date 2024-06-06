NJIT Launches New Office of Corporate Engagement

Newark, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology and its New Jersey Innovation Institute are proud to announce the establishment of a new Office of Corporate Engagement, a joint strategic initiative aimed at enhancing and expanding the university’s corporate partnerships.

This new office will be led by Executive Director Vincent Lombardo, a dedicated member of the NJIT community who brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering collaborative relationships.

The Office of Corporate Engagement will serve as the central hub for managing and nurturing the corporate relationships of NJIT and NJII. It will streamline and enhance the university's interactions with corporate leaders and industry partners, ensuring a cohesive approach across all areas of NJIT, working closely with the offices of Career Development Services, Development and Alumni Relations, Sponsored Research, NJIT’s individual colleges and the Learning and Development Initiative of NJIT and NJII.

“As we work to make NJIT an innovation nexus through our 2030 strategic plan, a critical component of our strategy is continuing to build strong corporate partnerships throughout New Jersey and beyond. The launch of the Office of Corporate Engagement will enable NJIT and NJII to more seamlessly interact with corporations and to better develop substantive partnerships across all aspects of the university,” said Teik C. Lim, president of NJIT.



Lombardo will assume responsibility for guiding the Office of Corporate Engagement on July 8, and will play an integral role in developing and enhancing partnerships with industry that strengthen NJIT, align with its strategic plan and benefit NJIT’s students and faculty.

Deric Raymond New Jersey Institute of Technology 973-642-7042 draymond@njit.edu