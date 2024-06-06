Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference’s Co-Located 3-Day Event Brings Top Tier Exhibitors to Las Vegas

3 Full Days of Exhibit Hall in New West Hall Location

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas), presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, return to the Las Vegas Convention Center, for a co-located mega-floor experience in the new West Hall, featuring hundreds of top-tier brands selling must-have products, services, equipment, and new technologies at professionals-only prices.

The IBS Las Vegas 2024 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including Amika, CHI by Farouk, Cloak and Dagger, Cocco Hair Professional, DNA Hairtools, Gelish, Gentleman Republic, HaloCouture Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Jack Winn Pro, KeraRX Haircare & Joon Haircare, Lashbox LA, Light Elegance Nail Products, PLA Beauty, Salonory, Sensei Shears Systems, Solano, StyleCraft & Salon Backbar, Turbo Power/Parlux and more. For the full list, click here.

IECSC Las Vegas 2024 exhibiting brands will include Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalogica, DermaJEM, DermaplanePro, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, NaturaVerdePro, Nutrafol, Procell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more. For the full list, click here.

New this year for IECSC exhibitors is IECSC Plus. This optional upgrade offers exhibitors the opportunity to connect with pre-qualified spa owners and operators for up to eight, one-to-one appointments, as well as two networking receptions.

NEW & RETURNING ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Multiple onsite experiences are included with admission for all attendees, both beauty and spa for no additional cost.

SAY YES TO YOU HUB

Questex has brought the “Say Yes to You” campaign to life on site with the Say Yes to You Hub. This campaign highlights that the beauty, spa, and wellness professionals attending IBS and IECSC are more than just service providers; they are therapists, colleagues, and friends who often prioritize their clients' needs over their own. At IBS and IECSC, these professionals are celebrated for their significant contributions to the industry and their clients. The Say Yes to You mindset encourages attendees to embrace self-care. Located at the end of aisle 2800 on the IBS exhibit floor, this sanctuary provides a space for attendees to relax and recharge. It features free professional headshots, mental wellness, and mindful movement programming aimed at enriching the show experience.

WHAT’S NEW FOR YOU ZONE

Located on both the IBS and IECSC show floors, these areas showcase exciting collections of first-time exhibitors. Each space provides the opportunity to explore new product lines. Engage with companies making their debut at the show, and be among the first to test products newly introduced to the market.

LOOK & LEARN STAGE

Located on the IBS show floor, attendees can watch demonstrations of cutting-edge techniques by acclaimed artists and discover new ways to enhance their technical abilities all while relaxing and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends.

THE STUDIO STAGE

Join us at the Studio Stage on the IECSC exhibit show floor for an incredible lineup of speakers, demonstrations, and intimate discussions. Attendees will have access to some of the show's most influential speakers and can engage in more in-depth demonstrations, all conveniently located right on the exhibit floor.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. The 3-day Exhibit Hall pass includes access to all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to both exhibit halls. Hands-on Workshops and Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass for no additional charge. Press may apply for a media pass here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place:

IECSC Florida , October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York, March 23-25, 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

