Prime Minister Golob: One billion euros over 10 years to finance the construction of public rental housing

SLOVENIA, June 5 - Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob today visited the construction of 87 new non-profit housing units in Ljubljana, financed by the Public Housing Fund of the Municipality of Ljubljana. On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of a financing system that will provide one billion euros over the next 10 years to finance the construction of public rental housing.
