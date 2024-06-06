Horticulturalist Scott Woodbury to speak at Powder Valley Nature Center June 28

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— Planting with natives is becoming more and more popular. It’s easy to see why. Native plants can offer beauty for people with lower maintenance requirements and provide essential resources for wildlife and pollinators.

To help educate the public about the benefits of native plants, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will welcome renowned horticulturalist Scott Woodbury to Powder Valley Nature Center Friday, June 28 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The nature center doors will open at 6 p.m. so visitors can tour the exhibits. MDC staff will manage tables on topics such as native planting and pollinators.

Woodbury will share some of his insights into planting with natives during this free presentation held in the nature center auditorium. After the program, Woodbury will conduct an informative tour of Powder Valley’s native plant gardens. Each registered participant will receive one native plant to take home and either begin or add to their garden.

Over the past thirty years, Woodbury led the development of the Whitmire Wildflower Garden at Shaw Nature Reserve and has written, lectured, and consulted on many native landscape subjects, programs, and projects. In 2000 he founded the St. Louis Chapter of Wild Ones, which is now the largest chapter in the nation. In 2022 Woodbury started Cacalia Garden Design and Wilding, a consulting and design business in St. Louis.

Woodbury currently teaches Native Landscape Practices, a horticulture class at St. Louis Community College. He is a regular speaker, writer, and consultant on native landscaping throughout the region.

Scott Woodbury’s presentation is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Lk.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.