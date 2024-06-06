IC Group Inc. expands global contest capabilities with the acquisition of Pickaw

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Group Inc., a leader in digital promotions, announces the acquisition of Pickaw, a pioneering European based social media promotions company known for its contest management platform and trusted draw verification services. This strategic acquisition enhances IC Group’s ability to engage consumers and deliver comprehensive and transparent promotional contest solutions on behalf of brands globally.



Pickaw has built a strong reputation over the past nine years with its unique draw verification solution which ensures the authenticity and transparency of social media contests. Pickaw’s SaaS platform provides contest organizers with quick to market social campaign management features.

“Acquiring Pickaw aligns with our mission to offer cutting-edge solutions that drive consumer engagement and trust,” said Marc Caron, COO of IC Group. “We are excited to bring these advanced tools to our clients, enabling them to conduct fair and transparent contests. In addition, we feel that we can accelerate Pickaw’s growth into overseas markets.”

Thomas Reichling, CEO of Pickaw, said “Joining with ICG marks an exciting new chapter for Pickaw. We look forward to collaborating with IC Group, providing innovative services and expand our exclusive technology of transparency for social media draws. Furthermore, this will allow us to consolidate our leadership in EU as well as reaching brand new markets.”

For more information about IC Group and our expanded services, please visit www.icgroupinc.com or contact Marc Caron, COO – marc.caron@icgroupinc.com.

About IC Group

IC Group has over 30 years of experience in delivering impactful digital promotions, loyalty, rebate, incentive, and messaging solutions. As experts and Brand Guardians in incentive solutions, data protection, risk management, mobile messaging, and marketing insurance solutions, we engage consumers on behalf of brands at both local and global levels. IC Group simplifies the complexities of promotions, so that our clients can have an amplified impact with their customers.

About Pickaw

Pickaw is a European based platform for organizing contests on social media. From start to draw, brands of all sizes can setup, manage, and distribute contests within multiple popular social media platforms across the world. For more than nine years, Pickaw has been an essential and reliable platform for conducting fair and comprehensive draws, setting the standard for social media promotions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jay Miles

SVP, Marketing

jay.miles@icgroupinc.com