Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities presents Socio-Economic Recommendations in Uzbekistan

On 4 and 5 June 2024, the office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM), in co-operation with the National Centre for Human Rights of Uzbekistan and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), organized two expert roundtables in Tashkent and Samarkand to share practical implications and good practices related to the Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life (Socio-Economic Recommendations).

In his opening remarks at both events, Marek Szczygieł, Director of the office of the HCNM, said: “When ethnic communities thrive, the whole society benefits. Economic inclusion is not just about creating opportunities; it’s about building unity, eliminating barriers within society and ensuring equal participation in the economic life of our nations.”

Akmal Saidov, First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Director of the National Centre for Human Rights, said: “Issues related to safeguarding peace in our country, strengthening inter-ethnic harmony and tolerance, promoting universal values and conveying these values to the younger generation is now considered a priority for all of us.”

In his introductory remarks, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, cited Uzbekistan’s history of multi-ethnic and multi-religious co-existence: “The experience of OSCE participating States shows that a well-managed integration process is a prerequisite for building a just and strong society. This is achieved by ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in and benefit from society.”

HCNM Senior Legal Adviser Elzbieta Kuzborska-Pacha and OSCE HCNM Political Adviser Anuar Ayazbekov presented the key principles of the Socio-Economic Recommendations to public servants, decision makers, numerous representatives of ethnic communities, academia and experts, as well as representatives of OSCE participating States. Ms. Irene Käosaar, Director of the Narva Estonian State High School, shared the Estonian experience of integration of diverse society and examples of social and economic inclusion from other OSCE participating States.

Presented in The Hague in October 2023, the Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life focuses on several key areas, including education, employment, housing, healthcare, digital inclusion, regional development, and the environment. Each of these areas gives specific consideration to issues related to minority women, as well as different age groups, including youth.