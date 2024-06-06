OSCE and the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders mark a three-year partnership by bringing women peacebuilders to assess progress and discuss further steps

On 5 and 6 June, the OSCE Gender Issues Programme, in collaboration with the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP), organized a regional meeting for women peacebuilders in Istanbul, Türkiye. The event that marked a milestone of the nearly three-year partnership brought together prominent women peacebuilders from Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the South Caucasus and representatives from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), UNFPA and UN Women.

"Through our nearly three-year partnership with the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders, we have made significant strides in integrating women's perspectives into security policies and responses,” stressed Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues. “This collaboration has been vital in creating inclusive and comprehensive strategies to address the multifaceted threats we face today," she added.

The meeting served as a platform to assess the progress made under the OSCE and GNWP partnership and to strategize on future steps. Women peacebuilders shared their insights on promoting women’s leadership in peace processes and enhancing gender mainstreaming in humanitarian efforts. Over two days, participants engaged in interactive sessions and practical exercises designed to equip them with the skills needed to foster greater co-operation between civil society and governments.

Mavic Cabrera Balleza, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the GNWP, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating “The Global Network of Women Peacebuilders is very happy to co-organize this meeting on the Compact on Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action with OSCE. Our co-operation on the WIN project focuses on strengthening women's organizations and networks and building alliances and partnerships that are aligned with the Compact's principles.”

The collaboration between OSCE and GNWP has been instrumental in advancing gender equality, peacebuilding, and security across Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the South Caucasus. It ensures that women's perspectives and experiences are integral to shaping security policies and responses. In today’s complex security landscape, where multifaceted threats demand comprehensive and inclusive strategies, this approach is more crucial than ever.

The partnership is carried out within the framework of the multi-year ExB project “WIN for Women and Men: Strengthening Comprehensive Security through Innovating and Networking for Gender Equality”. This project is aimed at advancing gender equality to achieve and maintain stable, prosperous, and peaceful societies in the OSCE area.