OSCE-supported Festival "Create4 Caravan Osh" brings togethers creators and entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan.

On 5 June , 2024, the city of Osh hosted a festival "Create4 Caravan Osh," bringing together creators and innovators to exchange ideas, and build network.

The event was divided into two parts: day and evening sessions. During the day, 80 selected entrepreneurs from the creative industry developed roadmaps in a foresight session. The evening session was open to all city residents and included panel discussions, a buffet, live music, and a thematic film screening for over 150 participants.

The festival aimed to create a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences, inspiration, and the formation of new partnerships, stimulating creative thinking and collaboration. Participants developed plans for their projects, established new contacts, and contributed to the further development of creative industries in the region.

The festival featured creators, business representatives, local government officials, academics, innovators, and civil society members. Both young aspiring creators and experienced professionals participated, contributing to a diversity of ideas and approaches.

Create4 is a unique platform supporting the development of the creative economy, initiated by the Association of Creative Industries and UNDP in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek served as an official partner of the festival.