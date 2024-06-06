Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,733 in the last 365 days.

OSCE-supported Festival "Create4 Caravan Osh" brings togethers creators and entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan.

OSCE-supported Festival "Create4 Caravan Osh" brings togethers creators and entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan.

On 5 June , 2024, the city of Osh hosted a festival "Create4 Caravan Osh," bringing together creators and innovators to exchange ideas, and build network.

The event was divided into two parts: day and evening sessions. During the day, 80 selected entrepreneurs from the creative industry developed roadmaps in a foresight session. The evening session was open to all city residents and included panel discussions, a buffet, live music, and a thematic film screening for over 150 participants.

The festival aimed to create a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences, inspiration, and the formation of new partnerships, stimulating creative thinking and collaboration. Participants developed plans for their projects, established new contacts, and contributed to the further development of creative industries in the region.

The festival featured creators, business representatives, local government officials, academics, innovators, and civil society members. Both young aspiring creators and experienced professionals participated, contributing to a diversity of ideas and approaches.

Create4 is a unique platform supporting the development of the creative economy, initiated by the Association of Creative Industries and UNDP in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek served as an official partner of the festival.

You just read:

OSCE-supported Festival "Create4 Caravan Osh" brings togethers creators and entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan.

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more