Apheresis Market Surges to USD 6.3 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 12.6% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The apheresis market is driven by rising demand for blood components, advancements in apheresis technology, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Growing awareness and supportive government policies further boost the market. However, high procedure costs and risks associated with apheresis, such as bleeding and infection, restrain market growth. Additionally, the scarcity of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory frameworks pose significant challenges to the market's expansion.

Lewes, Delaware, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Apheresis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.99 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Apheresis Market Overview

Rising Demand for Blood Components: The growing demand for blood components is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the apheresis market. Hospitals and clinics significantly depend on plasma, platelets, and red blood cells for a wide range of therapies, including trauma care and chronic illness management. The demand for apheresis operations is steady, which drives market growth and promotes technological improvements and investments in the field.

Technological Advancements in Apheresis: The market is being driven greatly by innovations in apheresis technology. Apheresis machines of today provide increased patient comfort, safety, and efficiency. These developments not only improve procedure results but also broaden the range of possible uses for apheresis. As a result, more healthcare providers will choose to use these innovative treatments, which will propel market growth.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The market for apheresis is boosted by the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Apheresis is essential for the management of many illnesses because it makes tailored therapy and symptom alleviation possible. This pattern emphasizes how important apheresis is, which raises adoption rates and stimulates market expansion.

High Procedure Costs: The high expense of apheresis operations is still a major barrier, despite its advantages. Many healthcare facilities may find the cost of apheresis equipment, maintenance, and operating needs to be unaffordable, especially in lower-income areas. Notwithstanding the clear clinical benefits, this financial barrier prevents market expansion and restricts general adoption.

Risks Associated with Apheresis: The market is significantly constrained by the possible dangers associated with apheresis operations, which include bleeding, infections, and bad reactions. These dangers may discourage medical professionals and patients from choosing apheresis, which would slow the market's rate of expansion. Expanding the business requires addressing these safety concerns through strict regulations and innovation.

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals: The lack of skilled workers presents a problem for the apheresis industry. Procedures involving apheresis demand specific knowledge and experience, which are not always accessible. Because of this scarcity, healthcare providers are less able to deliver apheresis services, which lowers the market's potential for growth and accessibility.

Geographic Dominance:

Because of its sophisticated healthcare system, high rate of adoption of cutting-edge medical technology, and strong presence of major companies in the industry, North America leads the apheresis market. The region's leadership position is further reinforced by the significant investments it makes in research and development as well as the regulations that encourage it. Furthermore, rising awareness of the advantages of apheresis and the prevalence of chronic illnesses are driving market demand and guaranteeing North America's sustained leadership in the worldwide apheresis market.

Apheresis Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Grifols, S.A. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Apheresis Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Apheresis Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Apheresis Market into End User, Technology, Application, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Apheresis Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Apheresis Market, by End User Hospitals and Clinics Blood banks and transfusion centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Apheresis Market, by Technology Centrifugation Membrane filtering

Apheresis Market, by Application Therapeutic apheresis Donor Apheresis

Apheresis Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



