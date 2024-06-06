Submit Release
NOBLIS AWARDED $4 BILLION CONTRACT TO HELP ADVANCE PROGRAM FOR COMBATING WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION

Collaborative effort will play a vital role in bolstering global security by advancing innovative weapons of mass destruction (WMD) detection and mitigation technologies.

Reston, Va., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, announced that it has been selected as a prime contractor for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) program. This 10-year, $4 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a five-year base period and five option years.

“Combating the proliferation and use of WMDs is key for this critical DTRA program and ultimately, our national and global security,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “As an organization dedicated to advancing national security through science and technology, Noblis understands this and the unique challenges, requirements and complexities that come with it.”

DTRA’s CWMD program aims to reduce the incentives to pursue, employ and possess WMD and to mitigate emerging and existing WMD threats. This IDIQ contract covers the procurement, systems engineering, maintenance and sustainment of technology platforms that advance the mission.

“Noblis brings a strong combination of deep domain knowledge in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and expertise in emerging technologies,” said Glenn Hickok, vice president of Noblis’ Defense Mission Area. “We stand ready to deliver unique and impactful solutions for DTRA and the mission partners it supports.  

About Noblis 

Noblis is a non-profit science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a non-profit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers’ missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.


