BioNTX Announces 10th Annual iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

iC³® is hosted by BioNTX in collaboration with Arlington Economic Development Corporation

DALLAS, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX , the leading biotechnology and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 10th Annual iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit. Scheduled to take place on October 3-4, 2024, at the prestigious Loews Arlington Convention Center in Arlington, this landmark event promises to be the pinnacle gathering for bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders across the region.



The iC³ Summit, which represents the formula of Innovation = Capital × Collaboration × Commercialization, serves as the annual meeting for leaders in the industry and academia to converge and explore business strategies, investments and market trends and learn about new, cutting-edge North Texas bioscience research, innovation, products and services.

BioNTX is proud to partner with the Arlington Economic Development Corporation to bring forth this exceptional summit. Together, the organizations have demonstrated a tangible commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth and advancing the healthcare landscape for patients around the world.

With a projected attendance of over 1,000 industry professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders, the iC³ Summit is poised to be the largest yet. Attendees can expect unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, and access to a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in bioscience and healthcare.

"We are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iC³ Summit," says Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. "This event symbolizes a decade of collaboration, innovation, and progress in the North Texas bioscience and healthcare ecosystem. We are grateful for our partnership with the Arlington Economic Development Corporation and the unwavering support of our sponsors, who are instrumental in making this summit a resounding success year after year. We look forward to delivering unparalleled insights, connections and opportunities for all attendees at this year’s iC³ Summit."

Marty Wieder, executive director of the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, adds, “The Arlington Economic Development Corporation is excited to host BioNTX and the iC³ Summit at the new Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center. Cutting-edge biotechnology is crucial to our state, regional and local economies, and we are eager to support the innovative work being done through BioNTX members.”

For more information and to register for the iC³ Summit, please visit the website here.

About BioNTX:

BioNTX is the foremost bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, dedicated to advancing the region's biotechnology and healthcare landscape through access to resources, networking opportunities, advocacy, and professional education.

About the Arlington Economic Development Corporation:

The Arlington Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is committed to fostering economic development, promoting entrepreneurship, and attracting investment to Arlington, Texas, to create a vibrant and sustainable community. The EDC recruits business and industry, helps local companies grow and generates quality job opportunities throughout the Arlington metro area. The EDC seeks to attract and retain community partners, businesses and workforce members to invest and make their home in Arlington. For more information, visit www.arlingtontx.gov/edc.

For media inquiries regarding the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, please contact:

Teresa Burnett

Communication Coordinator

teresa.burnett@arlingtontx.gov

817-459-6132

For general media inquiries regarding BioNTX or the iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, please contact:

Allison Chaney

Culver Public Relations

214-352-5980

allison@culverpr.com