AssistRx Expands Tech + Talent Footprint with New Facilities in Florida and Kansas

Additional space accommodates near-doubling of workforce to support innovative therapy initiation and patient support service offerings

ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced its facilities expansion in Orlando, Florida, and Overland Park, Kansas, adding more than 82,000 square feet to its nationwide corporate footprint. This growth accommodates AssistRx’s near-doubling of its workforce in 12 months to support its expanded portfolio of tech and talent services and client programs.

The facilities expansion includes:

AssistRx Headquarters (Orlando) : Base of operations for executive leadership, support staff and patient solutions training and operations

: Base of operations for executive leadership, support staff and patient solutions training and operations Southpark Office (Orlando) : Facility for patient solutions training and operations

: Facility for patient solutions training and operations Patient Solutions Extension (Overland Park): Houses patient solutions training



“Our market reach includes 45 pharmaceutical clients covering 140+ brands and representing nine of the top 10 largest biotech companies. To best support our growing portfolio of clients, we’ve brought our headcount to approximately 1,400,” said Jeff Spafford, CEO and president at AssistRx. “These new facilities will support our talented team members by creating space for collaboration, innovation and career development — ultimately, facilitating best-in-class support for our clients’ patients and healthcare providers.”

AssistRx consistently innovates new solutions to fill market gaps. Recently, the company launched Advanced Access Anywhere, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to accelerate therapy initiation and automate patient support program enrollment at the point of the pharmacy claim, and Advanced Gateway, a first-to-market single API integration that rapidly deploys comprehensive tech-first, self-service patient and healthcare provider access solutions. These solutions build upon AssistRx’s established market-leading technologies, including Advanced Benefit Verification, eMedical Benefit Verification, Advanced Prior Authorization and other Advanced eServices.

AssistRx’s expanded footprint includes dedicated space for workforce training in Orlando and Overland Park, reflecting the organization’s commitment to attracting and developing top talent. In September 2023, AssistRx launched AssistRx Advance, a career training program unique in the healthcare industry that empowers individuals who have strong customer service skills with specialty pharmaceutical expertise. Created by pharmaceutical veterans and corporate learning and development experts, participants receive comprehensive training on the specialty pharmaceutical field and delivery of critical patient support services.

“Since its inception, the AssistRx Advance career training program has onboarded nearly 100 team members and educated them on the highly specialized knowledge and empathy skills needed to best support our patients in their therapy journeys,” said Edward Hensley, Chief Commercial Officer at AssistRx. “With more space dedicated to corporate learning and development at all levels of the organization, we can better support patients and healthcare providers while serving as consultative partners to life sciences organizations.”

The three new locations join AssistRx’s established facilities, bringing the organization’s total nationwide corporate footprint to 158,400 square feet.

Existing offices include:

CoAssist Pharmacy : 16,800+ sq. ft. facility in Orlando, Florida, inclusive of pharmacy operations and staff

: 16,800+ sq. ft. facility in Orlando, Florida, inclusive of pharmacy operations and staff Patient Solutions and Non-commercial Pharmacy : 50,000+ sq. ft. facility in Overland Park, Kansas, serving as the base for patient solutions and non-commercial pharmacy teams

: 50,000+ sq. ft. facility in Overland Park, Kansas, serving as the base for patient solutions and non-commercial pharmacy teams Innovation Office: 9,600+ sq. ft. facility in Des Moines, Iowa, serving as the hub of new technology research and development



About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

