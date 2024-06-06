BridgeCare Named “Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year” in 6th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that BridgeCare , the leading data and technology infrastructure platform for early care and education, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. This comes as BridgeCare’s second EdTech Breakthrough award after winning the title of Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year in 2023.



BridgeCare is a fully integrated, equity-driven platform that, leading with data, connects families, providers, governments, and other key stakeholders in the early care ecosystem (ECE). The company’s systems-thinking approach addresses the complex needs of ECE. Counties and states use BridgeCare to power ECE system processes such as workforce management, subsidies, and matching families and providers.

The breakthrough platform transforms fragmented and siloed systems into one streamlined experience, handling all necessary complexity on the backend. Its reporting and analytics modules adhere to state and federal reporting needs and provide real-time insights and visibility into system effectiveness and child outcomes.

BridgeCare’s systems-based approach lets government agencies and local organizations bundle modules together to create the combination that best serves ECE providers and families. Staff and leaders can access the technology infrastructure and expertise needed to build a modern and effective ECE system across a state or region.

“BridgeCare’s technology is making well-funded and well-functioning early care and education systems a reality for all. The three key problems plaguing early child care and education are supply, quality, and cost. Simply put, there is not enough high-quality care available, and when it is available, the cost is prohibitive for most families,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “BridgeCare is uniquely positioned as a parent-led company with deep experiential systems knowledge to address chronic systemic needs and ultimately build a better-funded, better-functioning ECE for thousands of families. We’re proud to award them with ‘Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year!’”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Strong early childhood education is one of the most important investments a society can make in its future. We’ve seen incredible results from our clients showing how modernizing an ECE system with BridgeCare can improve quality and availability of care across the socioeconomic spectrum,” said BridgeCare’s co-founder and CEO Jamee Herbert. “We are proud winners of this award from EdTech Breakthrough and our entire team looks forward to more ambitious ECE initiatives as we continue to deliver more innovations that make our clients’ equity and accessibility goals a reality.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About BridgeCare

BridgeCare has built data and technology infrastructure for government agencies and organizations working to build an early childhood education system that works for everyone. Entirely parent-led, BridgeCare solutions have made quality child care more available in 14 states. Learn more at www.getbridgecare.com .

