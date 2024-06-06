Questex’s Sensors Converge Announces Partnership with Women in Electronics for 2024 Event

Women in Electronics to lead Breakfast Workshop on June 26 and provides unique opportunity to connect with peers, unpack critical data on gender parity, and explore strategies for amplifying impact

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge today announces a partnership with Women in Electronics (WE) for the 2024 event. Sensors Converge takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .



The partnership aims to create a robust platform for women professionals, providing unparalleled opportunities to connect, collaborate, and advance their careers, and is in collaboration with Women in Sensors Engineering (WISE) programming at the event.

On Wednesday, June 26 at 8 am, Women in Electronics CEO and Founder, Jackie Mattox, will host a special session entitled Leveling Up: Leading with Confidence, Strength, and Purpose.

The workshop session offers a unique opportunity to connect with peers, unpack critical data on gender parity, and explore strategies for amplifying leadership impact via structured networking, data-driven insights, and interactive roundtables Full details of the session can be found here .

Other elements of the Women in Sensors & Engineering (WISE) Programming at Sensors Converge include:

The Women in Sensors & Engineering Panel: Revolutionizing Women's Health - The Blueprint for FemTech Triumph on Wednesday, June 26.

on Wednesday, June 26. Women in Sensors & Engineering Meetup on Tuesday, June 25.

Best of Sensors Awards Ceremony - Woman of the Year Award on Tuesday, June 25. View the finalists here .



"We are excited to partner with Women in Electronics for Sensors Converge 2024. This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower women in the sensors industry by providing them with the resources, networks, and opportunities they need to succeed," said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics.

“Women in Electronics is thrilled to align with other women’s groups and initiatives like WISE, Women in Sensors and Engineering, that are seeking to advance results in gender parity,” said Jackie Mattox, CEO and Founder, Women in Electronics. “We are very much looking forward this this event and future collaboration.”

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the VIP Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to all WISE Programming, 200+ exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Women in Electronics (WE):

About Women in Electronics (WE United): Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry, industrial industry, and related end-user markets utilizing technology. Since its inception, WE has further expanded to digital technology industries, focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate. WE provides leadership growth and development, mentorship, thought-leadership events, career resources, and the opportunity to engage with a community of professional members. WE receives support from leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through events and local chapters throughout the US and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community under the spirit of WE United, which includes women, men, and anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.

To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com WE is a 501c3 non-profit social impact organization.

Contact jackie@womeninelectronics.com for more information on membership, sponsorship, and/or potential alignment.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 39 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

