Ilham Aliyev received Director-General of World Trade Organization

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

The meeting saw discussions on the process of Azerbaijan’s joining the World Trade Organization.

The WTO Director General highlighted the economic achievements of Azerbaijan.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala extended congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, and expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the initiative to organize the Trade and Investment Day within the framework of COP29.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Trade Organization.