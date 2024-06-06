Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,721 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Director-General of World Trade Organization

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - 06 June 2024, 12:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

The meeting saw discussions on the process of Azerbaijan’s joining the World Trade Organization.

The WTO Director General highlighted the economic achievements of Azerbaijan.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala extended congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, and expressed her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the initiative to organize the Trade and Investment Day within the framework of COP29.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Trade Organization.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Director-General of World Trade Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more