FibroBiologics to Present at Extracellular Matrix Pharmacology Congress 2024

HOUSTON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., will present on FibroBiologics’ wound care and psoriasis programs at the Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Pharmacology Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, from June 17-19, 2024. The ECM Pharmacology Congress is a forum to bring leading experts across borders and generations together to discuss how to modulate the ECM in different disease areas.



Dr. Khoja said, “We will present at the conference our progress in leveraging the capabilities of fibroblasts in extracellular matrix remodeling, which demonstrates the potential for fibroblast-derived therapies to transform the treatment landscape for chronic diseases, including psoriasis and wound care. Recognizing fibroblasts as a vital component of the extracellular matrix, we are developing treatments to harness their regenerative and immunomodulatory capabilities to pave the way for potentially groundbreaking advancements for patients.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Presentation Title: Potential Use of Fibroblast Spheroids for the Treatment of Chronic Wounds and Psoriasis

Presenter: Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics

Symposium Title: Unraveling ECM Dynamics: Techniques

Symposium Date and Time: Monday, June 17, at 3:50 p.m. Central European Time

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the capabilities of fibroblasts in extracellular matrix remodeling, the potential for fibroblast-derived therapies to transform the treatment landscape for chronic diseases, including psoriasis and wound care, and treatments being developed. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

