Government intervening to fast-track flood relief efforts for displaced families

Government is fast-tracking relief efforts in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality following the devastating floods that destroyed homes, and displaced families, and led to the loss of lives.

A Ministerial delegation representative of all the spheres of government conducted an oversight visit to flood-stricken areas in Gqeberha on Wednesday, 05 June 2024, to bolster government’s urgent responses following the torrential rains that caused massive damage to infrastructure, displacing over 1000 households, and claiming the lives of at least ten people.

The day commenced with a technical meeting between the three spheres of government where they received feedback from the Disaster Response Teams on the work being done to provide humanitarian relief to those affected and the implementation status of further interventions.

The visits to Qunu, Izinyoka, Nomakanjani, Bongweni informal settlements and Kariega comprised a delegation led by the Minister of COGTA, Thembi Nkadimeng, Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, together with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and respective Deputy Ministers, MECs, MMCs, Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has declared urgent relocation of families currently housed at mass care centres to temporary emergency accommodation inclusive of safer places for mothers and small children as an immediate action and temporary residential units as a medium to long-term intervention (TRUs).

She echoed government calls for the public to remain vigilant during heavy rains or flooding and urged all road users to be cautious on the roads.

Minister Nkadimeng has instructed the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to work closely with the Joint District Operations Centre, the Eastern Cape provincial government, as well as the affected municipalities to further provide assistance and support to those affected by the floods.

Premier Mabuyane assured residents that government was putting together resources to improve the dire situation that they have found themselves in.

"Currently, government is conducting assessment of damages and requests communities to remain united, vigilant, and monitor weather updates as further rainfall is anticipated", he said.

Mabuyane further called on the private sector to partner with government in lending a hand to the victims of the disastrous floods around the province.

