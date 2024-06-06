ESOMAR publishes a series of manuals for individuals entering the market research and insights field
New Basic Insights series tackles key subject areas to help inform young researchers and professionals looking to transition into the insights industry
Researchers are incredibly fortunate that ESOMAR is working hard to keep the market research industry well-informed & prepared for daily challenges we face across various aspects of our profession.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the launch of its new manuals for market research and insights. ESOMAR’s Intelligence Unit has teamed up with industry experts to produce a collection of easy-to-navigate, understandable guides for young researchers or professionals looking to transition into the industry or those who are looking for a quick refresher on a topic. The material will cover some of the key best practices of the market research field.
— Sandy Casey, SVP of InnovateMR and ESOMAR North America Representative
The first manual in the Basic Insights series covers questionnaire design and is now available. Written by Sandy Casey, senior vice president of InnovateMR and ESOMAR North America Representative, this publication provides an easy-to-navigate overview of the basic elements of proper survey design and its importance to the market research and insights industry. With the democratisation of tools, anyone can now create a questionnaire online using the DIY survey platforms. This book aims to assist those individuals in the process of designing effective questionnaires to gain valuable insights.
Casey said, “Researchers are incredibly fortunate that ESOMAR is working very hard to keep the market research industry well-informed and prepared for the daily challenges we face across various aspects of our profession. I am beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss survey design in the first manual of the Basic Insights series, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring panel satisfaction, engagement, project completion and data quality.”
Some of the “Insights on Questionnaire Design” includes topics such as:
- Key suggestions on designing your survey for optimal quality
- Tips and tricks on how to engage the participant
- Best practices for survey length, mobile design and pre-launch testing
The next topic in the Basic Insights series will cover the essentials of reporting polling results and will be published later this year. Several more manuals are under development and will be released over the next several months. Each manual is available digitally for a cost of €12 on amazon.com or bol.com, as well as via ESOMAR’s website at https://esomar.org/reports-and-publications/basic-insights-on-questionnaire-design.
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
###
Gabriela Kusters
ESOMAR
email us here