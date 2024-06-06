Xade Finance Integrates Orderly to build Composable, Omnichain DEX Trading in its SuperApp

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly Network is proud to announce the integration with Xade Finance, a robust super app that combines decentralized finance with the traditional financial markets.



With over 100k+ markets trading within the app, users can trade various assets, including stocks, crypto, forex, and more.

This integration will enable users to trade perpetual contracts via an order book fitted with omnichain liquidity directly from Xade’s super app, thus further reflecting the growing significance of Orderly’s infrastructure in Web3 and beyond.

Traders can now expect:

Integrated omnichain trading experience:

Traders can seamlessly trade perpetual contracts within Xade’s composable interface, using leverage of up to 50x across a wide variety of assets and multiple chains. Perpetual positions on Xade will be settled on-chain alongside trades from other Orderly-supported networks, including Arbitrum, Polygon, Mantle, and Base. This creates a true omnichain ecosystem with seamless cross-chain deposits and withdrawals.

Omnichain bootstrapped liquidity:

Xade can now seamlessly tap into Orderly’s shared omnichain liquidity, where all orders converge into the same order book, ensuring tighter spreads and low slippage while trading. With over $40 billion in total trading volume and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion, Xade’s users are tapping into one of the largest single sources of perpetual liquidity in DeFi.

Ultra-fast trade execution:

Traders on Xade can now enjoy ultra-fast trading suitable for high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies with low latency, similar to centralized exchanges (CEXs), while having full custody of their assets and on-chain transparency.

Simplified user interface:

Orderly’s Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) infrastructure will offer an intuitive interface that simplifies trading for beginners and pro traders on Xade.

Integrating Orderly-powered DEX infrastructure with Xade Finance further enhances the capabilities of the Xade super app, expanding trading options for users through the infusion of multichain perpetuals and spot functions. This immediately propels Xade to the pinnacle of multi-market asset trading apps, offering composable and simplified access to TradFi and DeFi.

“Our goal at Xade is to become the Robinhood of DeFi, providing the best of DeFi aggregated across all chains. Our futures offering, powered by Orderly’s Omnichain infrastructure, is designed to deliver unparalleled efficiency, liquidity, and accessibility is a major step in our journey of bringing mass adoption to DeFi,” said Harshal Madnani, Founder, Xade Finance.

Xade Finance readily boasts seamless onboarding and offers over 100 funds deposit methods across 90+ countries. It also provides access to 100,000 markets spanning crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, and other global markets, offering non-custodial trading. Additionally, it combines AI-powered portfolio management, market analytics tools, real-time news, and advanced chart options. With upcoming features/updates such as web2 login and smart accounts, trades displayed in regional currency, seamless on/off-ramping, and a mobile app coming soon, Xade positions itself as an innovative hub for frictionless DeFi trading.

The combination of Xade Finance’s ultimate trading super app and Orderly’s robust permissionless omnichain trading infrastructure is set to herald a new wave of DeFi omnichain trading experience.

Orderly’s integration is poised to further enhance these expansive offerings by infusing omnichain perpetuals and spot trading with deep liquidity across major EVM and non-EVM chains, including Arbitrum, Base, NEAR, Polygon, and Mantle. Orderly will also facilitate near-instant cross-chain asset transfers to fully maximize trading experiences across markets.

“Orderly’s Northstar is to make DEX usage as simple as CEX,” said Arjun Arora, COO, Orderly Network. “By integrating Orderly’s omnichain DEX infrastructure in Xade’s super app, we are heralding a new era of Web3 onboarding where TradFi traders can move into DeFi seamlessly and without any hassle.”

Orderly is fast gaining popularity amongst DeFi builders as the foremost infrastructure for fast bootstrapping and deep omnichain liquidity. Xade Finance’s integration is yet another testament to this assertion.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a combination of an orderbook-based trading infrastructure and a robust liquidity layer offering spot and perpetual futures orderbooks. Unlike traditional platforms, Orderly doesn’t have a front end; instead, it operates at the core of the ecosystem, providing essential services to projects built on top of it.

Orderly Network’s DEX white-label solution is carefully crafted to save builders time and capital while granting access to our bootstrapped liquidity. Picture having the best features of CEXs while keeping settlements on-chain and maintaining full self-custody.

With Orderly, anyone can create a trading application thanks to our seamless plug-and-play experience leveraging our liquidity and composability.

Looking ahead, Orderly Network’s grand vision is to create an omnichain protocol, connecting traders from both EVM and non-EVM chains within the same orderbook.

