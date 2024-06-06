ibex Crowns the 2024 CX Leadership Award Winners at CCW Las Vegas

Honors Industry Leaders and Innovators Who Are Transforming the Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the winners of the 2024 CX Leadership Awards, which recognize and celebrate the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders, and contributors from around the world. Chosen from a long list of worthy CX experts, this year’s recipients were crowned last night at ibex’s 2024 CX Leadership Awards Dinner at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas.



“The CX industry is evolving every day and the 2024 CX Leadership Award winners are at the forefront of that transformation – through vision, technology, innovation, and optimization,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “As a global leader in delivering next-generation AI-powered CX solutions for some of the world’s greatest brands, ibex congratulates these outstanding leaders for their commitment to delivering world-class customer experience for their brands.”

The 2024 CX Leadership Award winners are:

Darrell Anderson, Enterprise Global Strategy Senior Lead, Evernorth: A CX guru with 20+ years in the BPO industry, Darrell believes in placing the customer at the heart of every decision. He’s driven by a passion for health equity and creating impactful programs.

David Bartsch, Business Operations & Planning Manager, Custom Ink: With over a decade at Custom Ink, David believes in seamless, personalized experiences, no matter how customers reach out. His passion for operational excellence drives consistently superior CX.

Roger Brewer, Director Service Tools and Technology, Sony: Roger believes every customer touchpoint is an opportunity to impress. With a background spanning from repairs to leading tech innovation, he's committed to pushing the envelope, earning him a spot in the prestigious Sony Samurai Society.

Matthew Dolkart, Sr. Vendor Manager, Ulta: With 14 years of industry experience, Matthew's mission is to say yes as often as possible and to bring positivity to every interaction. His passion for problem-solving and team support is a big driver for success.

Jason Entwistle, Senior Director, Vendor Management and Care Operations, SiriusXM : With 24 years of CX expertise, Jason knows that passion, promise, and delivery are the keys to greatness. He champions innovation and employee empowerment for exceptional experiences across the board.

Nicole Geosits, Director of Customer Support, Acuity Scheduling, Squarespace: A microbiologist turned CX leader, Nicole shapes product development by listening to customer needs. With a passion for creating a positive culture, she drives customer-centricity with empathy and innovation.

Ashleigh Hill, National Sales Manager, Custom Ink: With over 15 years of CX leadership, Ashleigh is passionate about human connection as a driver for CX excellence and advocates that every customer's story matters. Ashleigh firmly believes that thoughtful personalization is key for growth.

Allen Ng, Global Contact Center & Customer Support Director, Seagate Technology: Allen turns support calls into memorable experiences, prioritizing customer delight with each interaction. With over 20 years in the computer storage industry, Allen leads Seagate's global contact center operations, driving service excellence and strategic partnerships.

Stacie Parrish, VP of Member Support, ID.me: With over 25 years of cross-industry experience, Stacie believes in personalization that embodies authenticity and integrates innovative technologies to remove friction and ensure seamless, digital-first experiences for customers.

Emily Rama, Director of Member Support Process + Content , Peloton: Emily is driven by a mission to deliver meaningful experiences to customers and is committed to closing the gap between customers and brands. She's all about agent empowerment, creating meaningful connections, and engaging communities.

Adam Seede, Director, Guest Services / Customer Care, Ulta: With over two decades of experience shaping customer-centric strategies, Adam prioritizes making sure that the customer is at the center of every team's efforts and believes great CX should be relational rather than transactional.

Howard Sharpley, Vice President of Global Customer Support and Services, Ancestry: With over 25 years of experience in Marketing, Business Development, and Operations Management, Howard is dedicated to leveraging every customer interaction to strengthen the brand and empower agents to succeed.

For more on the 2024 CX Leadership Award winners, click here.

The ibex CX Leadership Awards acknowledge the individuals and companies leveraging their industry leadership, technology innovation, and ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive superior customer engagement, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and simplify the customer journey.

“Award honorees demonstrate a commitment to the customer experience that goes beyond the transactional, but to a fundamental understanding of the customer journey, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, deeper customer loyalty, and a boost to the bottom line,” added Casteel.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 29 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

