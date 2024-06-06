Maine Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2024 Graduates in Virtual Ceremony

Augusta, Maine, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a realm where pixels and keystrokes forged bonds stronger than distance, 154 students from Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, will celebrate their graduates virtually.

Students from MEVA have reported they will attend Universities, Colleges, community colleges in their area, vocational education programs, as well as joining branches of the military. Valedictorian Nyleigha Lupercio will be attending Bates College, where she will major in pre-medicine. This year's salutatorian is Erin Norbert, who plans to attend University of Southern Maine (USM) and major in American Sign Language.

“It was truly rewarding to celebrate the dedication and achievements of the Class of 2024,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School and Executive Director of MEVA. “We are excited to see our students embark on their next journey and are eager to witness their future successes.”

MEVA, a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, has been providing quality education to students in grades 7 through 12. Tuition-free and available to students in the state of Maine, MEVA offers a flexible and personalized learning experience. With a dedicated team of educators and a robust curriculum, MEVA prepares students for success in higher education and beyond.

For any questions about the celebrations, please contact the Program Manager of Operations, Stephanie Emery at semery@k12.com. Media inquiries can be directed to mterrell@k12.com.

To learn more about Maine Virtual Academy, visit their website at https://meva.k12.com/.

About Maine Virtual Academy

