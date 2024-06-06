Sprout Social Extends Industry Leadership with Powerful AI Innovations and 20 New Product Capabilities

These latest releases are designed to drive more impactful social strategies and deeper customer connections with advancements in AI & automation, reporting, network integrations and a new Snapchat partnership

CHICAGO,, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a series of AI-powered product enhancements alongside 20 new capabilities across its platform to help marketers prioritize what matters most, enhance creativity and drive more business impact with social. Many of these will be featured in Breaking Ground , Sprout’s new quarterly showcase of the company’s latest product innovations.

With heightened expectations for quick and personalized customer connections across social, brands are at capacity and often struggle to prioritize impactful and creative work. Sprout’s latest product innovations will help solve these common challenges by automating key elements of content creation, reporting and social care. Standout AI capabilities include Generate by AI Assist, which makes it easier for brands to improve accessibility by writing highly accurate alt-text for images, and Analyze by AI Assist, which surfaces notable performance and conversation trends for brands.

Sprout’s new AI solutions also classify and prioritize inbound messages, replace manual data analysis and craft suggested responses. This human-centered approach to AI saves businesses valuable time, provides better access to actionable data and allows teams to focus on more strategic and creative thinking.

"Our customers are faced with more opportunities and more challenges on social media than ever before, and to meet their growing needs, Sprout’s pace of innovation has never been faster,” said Ryan Barretto, President, Sprout Social. “We constantly gather feedback from our 30,000 customers to influence and drive our product roadmap. These new capabilities aim to address some of our customers’ greatest challenges and embed the latest AI advancements directly into their existing workflows. This will allow our customers to seamlessly benefit from AI and make social even more impactful for their businesses.”

In addition to new AI innovations, Sprout will introduce other key product updates including:

New access to Snapchat profiles through Tagger, Sprout Social’s influencer marketing platform, which enables brands to explore market trends, identify competitive insights and connect with target audiences in new ways.

My Reports, a new custom reporting interface that provides additional types of data, more flexible options for tailored reports and increased granularity to analyze subsets of content.

Additional engagement and reporting capabilities with Instagram Threads which will enable marketers to plan, schedule, manage replies and report on their activities.



To learn more about these latest advancements featured in Sprout’s Breaking Ground program, visit https://sproutsocial.com/product-updates/2024-q2 .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “expect,” “will,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the expected benefits of our upcoming product enhancements and capabilities. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

