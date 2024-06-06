RedCrow and Republic Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Crowdfunding

The Collaboration Combines RedCrow’s Healthcare Expertise and Republic’s Vast Investor Network to Offer Unique Pre-IPO Investment Opportunities, Enhancing Access to Innovative Healthcare Ventures

Framingham, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCrow, an Alira Health company and specialized equity crowdfunding platform dedicated to vetted healthcare investment opportunities, and Republic, a leading equity crowdfunding platform with an investor network of over 3 million users, proudly announced today their strategic partnership to reshape the landscape of healthcare crowdfunding.

The collaboration between Republic and RedCrow marks a pivotal moment in the democratization of healthcare capital raising and investment. Combining Republic's expansive investor base with RedCrow's expertise in curating high-quality healthcare deals, the partnership aims to provide investors unparalleled access to innovative pre-IPO healthcare investments.

As a part of Alira Health, a global leader in healthcare consulting, RedCrow features a rigorous vetting process for its platform companies. The company sees the partnership as a significant step towards expanding its reach and impact.

“At RedCrow, we are committed to connecting investors with promising healthcare innovations that need to get into the hands of physicians and patients," said Dan Pastore, Partner, Alira Health. "Partnering with Republic dramatically bolsters our mission to help early-stage companies receive the critical funding required to advance their innovative solutions."

"We are thrilled to join forces with RedCrow to bring exciting healthcare investment opportunities to our community of investors," said Emily Pollack, Deputy Managing Director, US Marketplace of Republic. "Healthcare is a sector ripe with innovation and potential, and through this partnership, we aim to empower investors to participate in this transformative industry."

The collaboration between Republic and RedCrow opens new avenues for investors and serves to educate Republic's vast audience about the opportunities and intricacies of investing in the healthcare sector. By leveraging RedCrow's domain expertise, Republic aims to provide its investors with the knowledge and insights necessary to make informed investment decisions in healthcare. Investors can expect to see a diverse range of healthcare investment opportunities, spanning biotech, digital health, medical devices, and more, showcased on Republic's platform in the coming months. The launch will feature two pioneering companies: Oncoheroes Biosciences, a biotech company dedicated to addressing childhood cancer, and Neurosom, Inc., a company specializing in the sleep space. These companies represent just a glimpse of the innovative ventures that will be available for investment through the partnership between RedCrow and Republic.

About RedCrow

RedCrow is a specialized equity crowdfunding platform dedicated to vetted healthcare investment opportunities. Through its unique model, RedCrow democratizes access to capital for issuers while providing private equity investment opportunities to investors. Founded in 2016 and acquired by Alira Health in 2022, RedCrow continues to innovate in the healthcare investment landscape. Securities are offered by Alira Health Transaction Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA | SIPC. Learn more at RedCrow.com.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its pharma, biotech, and medtech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more at AliraHealth.com.

About Republic

The future of private investing, Republic is the private investing platform for investors seeking high growth potential. Republic was founded by alumni from AngelList, the largest online platform for private investing. Since then, Republic has built a team and a network of the top people from the startup, venture capital, and investment worlds. Learn more at Republic.com.

