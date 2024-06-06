From Rodeo Drive to Malibu Beaches: Luxury Land Rover Defender and Beach Runner Define Sophisticated Living





KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design , is thrilled to have toured the west coast from Rodeo Drive to the Malibu coastline with two bespoke luxury vehicles. The golden coast of Los Angeles, California, the epicenter of timeless elegance and sophisticated coastal living witnessed the grand tour of two iconic luxury vehicles including a one-of-a-kind classic Land Rover Defender and a recently introduced ECD Beach Runner. These vehicles are made to cruise the most upscale streets of Rodeo Drive, the Malibu coastline and throughout the rugged, yet trendy Northwest.

The classic Land Rover Defender, an emblem of rugged sophistication cruised the upscale avenues of Rodeo Drive, with its unsurpassed craftsmanship and iconically elegant design. The bespoke vehicle powered by a standout custom GM LT4 650 HP supercharged engine, fit seamlessly among Beverly Hills' exclusive boutiques and trendy scene by providing an ideal option for the luxury performance enthusiast. Making its way upstate, one icon met another as the vehicle cruised past the historic Golden Gate Bridge.

At the same time, the Beach Runner was filling a cultural void in Malibu of beach-going sophistication. Created for the sun and the sand, the Beach Runner recently demonstrated its appeal against Malibu's beautiful back drop. Turning heads as the ideal summer retreat on wheels, the Beach Runner cruised through the twists and turns of the coastline as well as drove in style along the beach. It is the ultimate summer cruising vehicle and is currently the only vehicle that ECD is building ready to purchase inventory.

“A statement of lifestyle and elegance is exactly what our vehicles are; offering so much more than just a mode of transportation,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. The Land Rover Defender and Beach Runner are ideal for the sophisticated tastes of the West Coast with its combination of luxury, adventure, and surf.

ECD Automotive Design takes bespoke to the extreme as each luxury vehicle produced is truly one-of-a-kind. This is a statement of individual quality and a true piece of art that has combined unique craftsmanship which literally merges iconic classics with individual style and advanced technology. Carefully built to each owner's specifications from a menu of over 2 million possible combinations, no two vehicles are alike. This exclusive availability not only connects the driver to their vehicle on a personal level, but it also increases the rarity and desirability of owning an ECD creation. The exclusivity of every design demonstrates the unique taste of the high-end consumer and an extreme level of personal customization, turning each ECD vehicle into the ultimate purveyor of style and elegance.

Wallace continued, “The tour showcased how these luxury vehicles fit into the refined yet trendy style of Los Angeles whether being driven on Rodeo Drive, trekking the hills of San Francisco or along the upscale coastline of Malibu.”

High Resolution photos of the tour can be found HERE.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

Media Contact

Mike Whittaker

Public Relations & Content Manager

michaelw@ecdautodesign.com

407-334-0943

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America

Direct: 561-489-5315

Mobile: 561-374-0177

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9bd5bad-4830-4a54-b84b-33b52beb8558