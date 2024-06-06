Weatherford Awarded Drilling Services Contract from Bapco Energies

HOUSTON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced it has been awarded a new five-year contract with Bapco Upstream, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, in Bahrain to deliver Directional Drilling and Logging While Drilling Services, replacing the current Drilling Services contract that Weatherford was awarded in 2015.



The contract includes Weatherford’s full suite of Drilling technologies alongside its Centro™ well construction optimization platform for high-quality reservoir-characterization data, providing exceptional collaboration, enhanced transparency, and advanced agility to maximize efficiencies for Bapco Energies while maintaining a cost-effective operation.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, commented, “I am pleased Bapco Energies selected Weatherford as it continues to advance its drilling program. Weatherford has performed Drilling Services in Bahrain since 2016, and this award reaffirms our partnership and further showcases the value of our comprehensive drilling portfolio and cutting-edge digital capabilities.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,800 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 340 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford International plc

Global Communications

media@weatherford.com