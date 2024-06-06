Mama’s Creations to Expand Offering with Multiple New Products and Flavors at IDDBA 2024

Breakfast Wraps, Grilled Chicken Breast in Vacuum Packs, Meatball Entertaining Sleeves, and Paninis to Launch at Industry’s Most Significant Event

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the launch of an expanded offering of products and flavors at IDDBA 2024 , which serve to cement our positioning as a true one-stop-shop for our Deli partners.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow – taking place June 9-11, 2024 in Houston, Texas – attracts more than 10,000 attendees and serves as a vital networking event for the industry.

Newly launched products will include:

Mama’s Creations heat & eat Breakfast Wraps in three varieties including Bacon Egg & Cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese, and Egg & Cheese;

Mama’s Creations vacuum packed Grilled Chicken Breasts in 2 and 4 packs across three flavors;

Mini Meatball Entertaining Trios retail sleeves with three varieties of mini meatballs in sauce

Mama Mancini’s three new exciting flavors of Grab-and-Go Gourmet Paninis including Meatball Parmesan, Chicken Parmesan and Nashville Hot. The line of Gourmet Paninis is a finalist for the inaugural Deli Business Innovation Award.





Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer of Mama’s Creations, said: “The vision we laid out 18 months ago – and have demonstrated clear execution against in the quarters that followed – demands we develop a holistic deli offering, both to our retail partners and end consumers. The portfolio of incremental new offerings at IDDBA this year is a team effort across Marketing, Sales and R&D to live our values and expand into new white spaces such as Breakfast, Entertaining and On-the-Go Snacking, while concurrently introducing new ethnic flavors and senses.

“Development of new, incremental products is an important component of a growing brand, providing the ability to reach a broader consumer demographic across multiple need states and occasions. In addition, the ability to help our retail partners drive incremental trips and increase the average cart size of their shoppers delivers a win-win proposition. Now that we have crafted a strong foundation, we are able to introduce new products at an accelerated rate due to our vertical integration of in-house manufacturing and testing facilities, which allow us to efficiently develop, market test and launch new products nationally. In addition to the above products, we are currently working on three new Meals for One products to launch under the Mama’s Creations banner, with flavors to be determined in part by feedback gathered at IDDBA.

“We look forward to sharing our full suite of products with industry attendees at booth 6101 at IDDBA. As the sixth tradeshow we will have attended in 2024, these high-ROI marketing activities are increasing brand awareness and sales for our growing family of products, and positioning Mama’s Creations as a leading one-stop-shop deli solution nationally,” concluded Sella.

About IDDBA

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. IDDBA membership includes more than 1,500 companies ranging from small independents to the world's largest corporations. IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities. To learn more, please visit www.iddba.org .

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Attachment