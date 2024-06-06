Vow ASA: Invitation to Cruise special investor seminar

Oslo, 6 June 2024 | Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties to a Cruise special investor seminar.

When: Tuesday 11 June at 10:00-11:30 CEST

Where: Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo

The session will be streamed online

Vow was recently awarded its largest contract to date in cruise (see announcement on 31 May). The award signifies a new era in wastewater and waste treatment systems at sea. It confirms the relevance of Scanship technology as cruise companies are intensifying their efforts and shift towards even more environmental and sustainable operations.

“We now proudly confirm that this recent contract was for newbuilds ordered by Carnival Cruise Lines, the flagship brand of Carnival Corporation and a forward-looking leader in the industry,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

Vow’s subsidiary Scanship dominate the cruise segment in European ship newbuilding industry. This success is a result of a close partnerships with shipowners and Vow’s role in developing pioneering eco-friendly technologies that curb emissions at sea. The most recent accomplishments include the integration of renewable energy production and carbon capture and storage on board.

About the programme



The seminar will cover market trends in cruise, how the industry is responding to new expectations and demands, and how technology is driving the industry to becoming even more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Speakers include

Sandra Diana Bratland, Director Destination Affairs, Carnival Norway

Jørn Bakkelund, Senior Analyst, Clarksons

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Per Carlsson, Chief Technology Officer, Vow ASA

Hamid Gorbani, VP Sales, Vow Maritime Solutions





Registration

Personal attendance is welcomed at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. The session will also be streamed via webcast. To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20240611_1/





For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

