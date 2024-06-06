Blessing ceremony held for 'Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races'

MACAU, June 6 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the ‘Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – 2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races’ will be held from 8 to 10 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. A blessing ceremony was held by the Organizing Committee at the same venue today (6 June) to pray for the success of this annual event.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Joana Maria Noronha, Deputy Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Ms. Isabel Celeste Jorge, Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Christine Lam and Mr. Luís Gomes, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lam Chon Sang, Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

The first race day will take place on 8 June, including the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (200 m), the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200 m) and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200 m). The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (500 m) Open and Women’s categories will be held on 9 June.

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (10 June). Elite teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championships.

Parade performances by cultural and artistic groups will be held during this year’s event. In addition, the ‘2024 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival’ will be held at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 8 to 10 June. Various types of booths selling local cultural and creative products as well as snacks and drinks, a themed photo area, booth games and workshops will be on offer. There will also be interactive magic, balloon twisting and street music performances to create a festive carnival atmosphere. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.