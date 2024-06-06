Innovating Mobility: AV Day 2024 Thrives with Global Leaders in Jacksonville





Autonomous Vehicle at Jacksonville Transportation Authority Test and Learn Center

Boca Raton, FL, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual Autonomous Vehicle Day Conference, held in Florida at the Jacksonville Transportation Authority Armsdale Test and Learn Facility, was a resounding success. This year's theme, "Innovating Mobility," brought together global industry leaders.

Co-sponsored by Guident, the event provided a valuable platform for attendees to exchange ideas and insights with pioneers in the autonomous mobility industry. This inspiring gathering sparked new projects, partnerships, and collaborations, driving the industry forward and solidifying the conference's reputation as a cornerstone event in the autonomous vehicle industry.

"The AV Day 2024 Conference crystallized the path forward for the autonomous vehicle industry: drive driverless somewhere before everywhere, and do it in collaboration with your co-founders, users, builders, and stakeholders in your ecosystem. This event made it abundantly clear that this is the way to succeed, and it showcased Florida's outsized role in Oxa's journey and its partnerships," stated this year's Keynote Speaker at the conference, Prof. Paul Newman, Founder and CTO of Oxa.

Attendees enjoyed a series of thought-provoking sessions, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that fostered a spirit of innovation and cooperation. A diverse range of topics were covered from cutting-edge technological advancements to regulatory updates and market trends.







Harald Braun, Executive Chairman & CEO Guident, Opening remarks at AV Day

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Guident stated, “This year’s AV Day 2024 Conference showcased the power of global collaboration in the autonomous vehicle industry. The presence of international leaders, speakers, and demonstrators underscored the fact that borders do not confine the future of mobility; rather, it is a shared vision that transcends them.”

This event served as a catalyst, igniting passion and spurring innovation, reminding us that our collective enthusiasm and contributions are the driving force behind the continued growth and success of this transformative industry.

Looking ahead to next year's conference, Guident is excited to harness the momentum generated by AV Day 2024. By uniting industry efforts and continuing to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, this conference will help pave the way for a future where autonomous transportation services revolutionize how we live and move. The AV Day Conference remains committed to being a driving force in shaping this transformative journey.

About Guident

Guident commercializes new technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitor, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit https://guident.com .

About The Jacksonville Transportation Authority

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is an independent state agency serving Jacksonville, Florida and Northeast Florida with multi-modal responsibilities. The JTA provides varied mass public transit services, and is a builder of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure to enhance mobility in Jacksonville. Public transportation services include BRT and regular bus service, paratransit, the St. Johns River Ferry, Skyway APM, and other mobility and on-demand services in Duval, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties. To learn more, visit www.jtafla.com.

