Scientific opinion on the tolerable upper intake level for preformed vitamin A and β‐carotene

Following two requests from the European Commission, the EFSA Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens (NDA) was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the revision of the tolerable upper intake level (UL) for preformed vitamin A and β‐carotene. Systematic reviews of the literature were conducted for priority adverse health effects of excess vitamin A intake, namely teratogenicity, hepatotoxicity and endpoints related to bone health. Available data did not allow to address whether β‐carotene could potentiate preformed vitamin A toxicity. Teratogenicity was selected as the critical effect on which to base the UL for preformed vitamin A. The Panel proposes to retain the UL for preformed vitamin A of 3000 μg RE/day for adults. This UL applies to men and women, including women of child‐bearing age, pregnant and lactating women and post‐menopausal women. This value was scaled down to other population groups using allometric scaling (body weight0.75), leading to ULs between 600 μg RE/day (infants 4–11 months) and 2600 μg RE/day (adolescents 15–17 years). Based on available intake data, European populations are unlikely to exceed the UL for preformed vitamin A if consumption of liver, offal and products thereof is limited to once per month or less. Women who are planning to become pregnant or who are pregnant are advised not to consume liver products. Lung cancer risk was selected as the critical effect of excess supplemental β‐carotene. The available data were not sufficient and suitable to characterise a dose–response relationship and identify a reference point; therefore, no UL could be established. There is no indication that β‐carotene intake from the background diet is associated with adverse health effects. Smokers should avoid consuming food supplements containing β‐carotene. The use of supplemental β‐carotene by the general population should be limited to the purpose of meeting vitamin A requirements.