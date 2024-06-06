Submit Release
Zscaler to Host Innovations Briefing for Investors at Zenith Live 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company will host an innovations briefing for investors on June 12, 2024. The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the company’s Zenith Live 2024 event.

Zscaler Investor Innovations Briefing - Zenith Live 2024
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
10:15 a.m. PT (1:15 p.m. ET)

The briefing is scheduled to conclude before 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


