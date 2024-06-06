Resilinc Appoints Sumit Vakil as First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

New Executive Role Will Accelerate Resilinc’s Market-Leading Predictive AI and Generative AI Supply Chain Resiliency Solutions

MILPITAS, CA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leading provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Resilinc co-founder and current Chief Product Officer (CPO), Sumit Vakil, as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO). In this integral role, Vakil will oversee the innovation and integration of AI into all business operations, both internal and external, to drive efficiency and enhance value creation.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role as Chief AI Officer for Resilinc. With 14 years of high-quality, supplier-validated data at our fingertips coupled with the vast global customer and supplier network we’ve created, we have the capability to build highly accurate, innovative AI systems no one else can,” said Vakil. “I’m eager to apply the latest in AI large language models (LLMs) and neural networks to solve the difficult real-world supply chain problems that so far no one has attempted to solve.”

As co-founder and CPO of Resilinc, Vakil has been a leading force in the company’s technology, product development, and adoption of AI. He has successfully brought to market many of Resilinc’s AI-powered solutions including EventWatchAI, CommodityWatchAI, autonomous sub-tier mapping, supplier screening, scenario simulators and the Supplier Purchase Order Delivery Delay Prediction engine. Having worked at the forefront of AI in supply chain for many years, Vakil is ready to introduce the next iteration of Resilinc’s leading-edge, AI-powered supply chain resiliency solutions.

“Resilinc empowers companies to employ AI for faster, improved decision-making and execution," continued Vakil. “My core mission is to leverage the transformative power of artificial intelligence to propel productivity, innovation, and resilience across our organization and ecosystem."

Resilinc uses its unparalleled amount of historical, validated data to redefine how companies proactively approach supply chain risk management. Resilinc’s high-quality data trains its AI to deliver faster, more accurate predictions, enabling customers to anticipate and prepare for potential supply chain disruptions before they strike. Additionally, Resilinc’s AI-powered prescriptive solutions deliver step-by-step, tailored action plans to customers to mitigate disruptions quickly and proactively strengthen their supply chains against future risks.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose of strengthening global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

