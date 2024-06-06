Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. and Hermes Medical Solutions Sign Sales Agent Agreement Ahead of SNMMI 2024

Tustin, Ca, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. and Hermes Medical Solutions have announced a strategic partnership by signing a Sales Agent Agreement just before the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2024 conference. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing precision medicine, particularly in theranostics. It aims to broaden access to innovative solutions and improve clinical outcomes for all patients.

Canon Medical's PET-CT systems are designed to enable disease pathology assessment, facilitating a more tailored approach to treatment. Among these solutions is the Cartesion Prime Digital PET-CT, empowered by AI technology, delivering image quality at exceptional speed alongside precise quantification. Canon Digital PET-CT provides reliable digital technologies with the cost savings of an air-cooled design.

Tim Nicholson, Managing Director of Molecular Imaging Business Unit (MIBU) at Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited about the opportunity to combine our digital PET-CT solution, such as Cartesion Prime, with the products of Hermes Medical Solutions, making precision medicine a reality for more patients."

Suresh Narayan, PhD, MBA, Managing Director of Enterprise Business Solutions at Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., added, "CMSU is pleased to partner with Hermes Medical Solutions to provide advanced oncology solutions to our Molecular Imaging customers, empowering them in delivering optimal patient care."

Hermes Medical Solutions (HMS), a global leader in molecular imaging and dosimetry software solutions, echoes the sentiment of partnership and progress. Tom Francke, CEO of Hermes Medical Solutions, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing personalized theranostics and therapies. He stated, "As a software company dedicated to providing independent access to the latest Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine innovations, we are thrilled to partner with Canon Medical Systems. Together, we offer seamless access to user-friendly, cutting-edge software solutions across all clinical aspects of nuclear medicine, including dosimetry planning and verification for theranostics."

Furthermore, this partnership will complement Canon Medical's current Vitrea Oncology offerings with advanced theragnostic capabilities, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for precision medicine and new clinical care pathways.

The collaboration between Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. and Hermes Medical Solutions signifies a collective commitment to advancing precision medicine and revolutionizing patient care. This partnership has the potential to transform how patient care is delivered, ensuring that innovative solutions reach those who need them most and potentially improving clinical outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

About Hermes Medical Solutions

Hermes Medical Solutions continuously innovates to enable faster and more personalized diagnosis and therapies in molecular imaging. With Hermia, we empower healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art software for all clinical scenarios into ONE vendor-neutral platform. Powerful tools enable clinicians to simplify their workflow and keep pace with the fast development of scanners, tracers and procedures in nuclear medicine. The result is improved quality in patient management and decision support for thousands of healthcare providers and their patients worldwide.

www.hermesmedical.com

Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 oduarte@us.medical.canon