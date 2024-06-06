Vishay Intertechnology Expands Resistor Product Portfolio

Expansion Through Bolt-on Acquisition of Ametherm, Inc.

MALVERN, Pa., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced that it has acquired Ametherm, Inc., a leader in inrush current limiters and sensing thermistors, for approximately $31.5 million in cash.

Ametherm specializes in precision thermistors for inrush current limiters and temperature sensing that come in various sizes, forms and packages to meet the demands of the automotive, industrial, aerospace/defense and medical markets. The company offers the highest-rated NTC and PTC thermistors in customizable versions to meet the needs of specific applications for circuit protection.

“Acquiring Ametherm is an illustration of two of the eight strategic levers Vishay is employing to accelerate growth. We are expanding our product portfolio and filling technology gaps through M&A and enhancing innovation to support deeper technical engagement with our customers. Ametherm brings Vishay small package sizes, high voltages, and high-quality PTC inrush current limiters and NTC temperature sensors required in all high energy applications,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO of Vishay.

“Ametherm has products that can support the current market needs (ex. 800VDC for EVs) and the future needs up to 2000VDC in pre-charge circuits. Our distribution customers have indicated that Ametherm’s technology piques the interest of design engineers. Our sales, marketing and business development will increase the global promotion of Ametherm products and our regionalized manufacturing footprint will bring Ametherm operational advantages.”

“Innovation, whether organic or acquired, has always been important to Vishay,” said Marc Zandman, Executive Chairman of the Board. “The Board supports management’s continued investments to more broadly serve our addressable market and to expand our product and technology portfolio.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future product development and capacity expansion, and the performance of the Company in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that Ametherm will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

+1-610-644-1300