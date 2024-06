OneMedNet Significantly Expands Industry Access to Proprietary iRWD™ Network and Platform by Joining AWS Partner Network

Secures new life science company customer through this globally recognized and trusted new channel

MINNEAPOLIS, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Real World Data ("RWD"), inclusive of electronic health records, laboratory results and medical imaging, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Partner Network (“APN”) and secured a significant new iRWD™ client, an undisclosed computational biotechnology organization, via the AWS Marketplace.



The APN is a global community of AWS partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

“As we enter into a stage of anticipated rapid growth, we are excited to have joined the APN global community, a powerful new channel through which OneMedNet is now able to offer potential new customers comprehensive access to valuable, regulatory-grade clinical data across our growing iRWD™ network,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet’s President and CEO. “AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their rigid standards and bring their technical advantages to OneMedNet customers.”

“Choosing to partner with OneMedNet through the APN was a critical decision for us,” commented senior leadership from the new client company. “The convenience and user-friendly nature of the AWS Marketplace made it incredibly easy to discover and engage with OneMedNet. Working with their team, we were able to access precisely curated clinical data, which was crucial for our research and development initiatives. The responsiveness and expertise of the OneMedNet team have significantly enhanced our capabilities, allowing us to leverage regulatory-grade clinical data with ease.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data (“RWD”) repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD™ network. OneMedNet’s proprietary iRWD™ platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWD™ platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet’s platform is designed to meet the clinical requirements necessary across various domains, including but not limited to rare diseases, oncology, and cardiology. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet’s strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

