Breckenridge Distillery Wins Double Gold for a Consecutive Year in a Row at the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

The Distillery is Now a Four-Time Winner For ‘Colorado American Blended Whiskey Distillery Of The Year’ and its Signature Port Cask Finish Continues to Receive Praise

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), celebrated two major wins at the 15th annual New York International Spirits Competition, including Colorado American Blended Whiskey Distillery of the Year and Double Gold for Breckenridge Port Cask Finish.

The New York International Spirits Competition had more than 1,400 submissions from 39 countries and 38 states from within the United States.





Photo Courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery

"Breckenridge Distillery continues to be one of the most highly awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. Our continued recognition is a testament of our devotion to quality, taste and passion for whiskey," said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “I have always had a clear vision of what we wanted to accomplish and because of our outstanding team, we’ve been able to continue to be innovative and bring new products to the market.”

Breckenridge Distillery is now a four-time winner of Colorado Whiskey Distillery of the Year, and has also won in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Breckenridge Port Cask Finish recently won World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards and Best American and Best American Blended at the 2017 World Whiskies Awards. Breckenridge Port Cask Finish is available nationwide at www.breckenridgedistillery.com.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

For more information about The New York International Spirits Competition, visit www.nyispiritscompetition.com.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Bardach, kelsey.bardach@rygr.us, 970-924-0704 ext. 2105

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: Investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7d2708-97e4-41f6-b6f5-82ba1f606621