Xtract One Technologies Secures Contracts with NBA, MLB & NHL Teams Following New U.S. DHS SAFETY Act Designation

Teams and Venues Prioritize Safe and Streamlined Patron Experience with Xtract One’s SmartGateway

TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced contracts with teams representing Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Hockey League (NHL), and National Basketball Association (NBA). These contracts were awarded following Xtract One’s recent announcement that SmartGateway has been designated as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) .



After undergoing thorough evaluation processes for each organization, Xtract One was ultimately selected by these NBA, MLB, and NHL teams who share the Company’s dedication to prioritizing security first, and providing state-of-the-art security solutions to amplify fan safety and overall experience. For each organization, the selection process entailed rigorous testing, including red teaming assessments and consultations with third-party testing sites, which validated Xtract One's position as an industry leader in security technology. The nature of Xtract One's technology, which was designed for high throughput venues, allows for seamless integration. This factor played a crucial role in the decision-making process for these professional sports league organizations.

“Since receiving our DHS SAFETY Act designation, we’ve been able to further expand our customer base of forward-thinking, innovative venues and organizations, and demand continues to increase,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One Technologies. “Working together with teams in the NBA, MLB, and NHL allows us to bring our innovative technology to a larger scale across the United States and put patron and community safety at the forefront for games all season long. Our business development activity with such organizations, which had begun prior to the DHS designation, has accelerated greatly since then, and we look forward to serving a multitude of teams going forward.”

Xtract One’s QATT certification, a mandatory requirement for vendor selection by several organizations including the MLB and NHL, validates the efficacy of the Company’s innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against advanced modern threats. Just over a month since the certification was granted, Xtract One secured these three new customers within the NBA, MLB, and NHL. These new partnerships demonstrate the Company’s growing list of innovative customers across different sectors, and the trust these organizations have in the SmartGatway security solution for the professional sports industry.

Xtract One's SmartGateway revolutionizes event security by replacing intimidating, traditional metal detectors with fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions for large, ticketed venues. Leveraging AI-powered sensors, SmartGateway discreetly and accurately scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they walk through, eliminating the need to empty pockets and optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines. This cutting-edge system improves entry efficiency, enabling entry times up to ten times quicker than traditional methods, and creates safer spaces without compromising guests' comfort.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

