Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,710 in the last 365 days.

EBRD to mobilise €300 million to boost Ukraine’s energy security

In response to Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced additional funding of more than €300 million to the country’s state-owned energy companies, including EBRD clients Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, and Ukrnafta. 

On 5 June, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso signed a memorandum of understanding on an energy security emergency response programme with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal. The EBRD and the Ukrainian government will jointly define priority focus areas in the energy sector.

Under the agreement, the EBRD intends to support the restoration of generation facilities and infrastructure, to facilitate the construction of new distributed flexible generation capacity and to ensure stable and uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

Since Russia embarked on its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, the Bank has made more than €4 billion of financing available to Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD to mobilise €300 million to boost Ukraine’s energy security

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more