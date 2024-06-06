SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/2ND DEGREE AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/TOWN OF POWNAL
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3002038
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/06/24 @ 0243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dutch Haven Drive, Pownal
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Tyler M. Wilford
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/06/24 at approximately 0243 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Dutch Haven Drive, Pownal, for a reported domestic disturbance.
Troopers arrived on scene and began to investigate the incident. Investigation determined Tyler Wilford had assaulted an acquaintance and subsequently destroyed property belonging to them.
As Wilford was being taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury, Wilford made several threats of bodily harm toward Troopers outside of a professional setting, resulting in an additional charge of criminal threatening.
Wilford was later remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail. Wilford is to appear in Bennington Criminal Court today, 06/06/24, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/24 @ 1230
COURT: Bennington Superior, Criminal Court
LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000 cash or surety
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421