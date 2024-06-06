Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/2ND DEGREE AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3002038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 06/06/24 @ 0243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dutch Haven Drive, Pownal

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Criminal Threatening


ACCUSED: Tyler M. Wilford                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/06/24 at approximately 0243 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Dutch Haven Drive, Pownal, for a reported domestic disturbance.


Troopers arrived on scene and began to investigate the incident. Investigation determined Tyler Wilford had assaulted an acquaintance and subsequently destroyed property belonging to them.


As Wilford was being taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury, Wilford made several threats of bodily harm toward Troopers outside of a professional setting, resulting in an additional charge of criminal threatening.


Wilford was later remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of bail. Wilford is to appear in Bennington Criminal Court today, 06/06/24, at 1230 hours.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/06/24 @ 1230            

COURT: Bennington Superior, Criminal Court

LODGED - Yes LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility      

BAIL: $5,000 cash or surety

MUG SHOT: Yes





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

