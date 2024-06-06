Aben Minerals Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Geophysical Survey at Justin Gold Project

Vancouver, BC, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: R26) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a crew has mobilized to conduct an airborne QMAGT Geophysical Survey at the 7,400 hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project in the Yukon Territory.



The state-of-the-art geophysical survey will cover the Lost Ace and POW zones, the two main gold (Au) mineralized zones at Justin, as well as the highly prospective area between them. Historic drilling at the POW zone has returned 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 m (JN11-009) and 2.52 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Ag over 12.0 m (JN11-010). Surface chip sampling at the Lost Ace zone returned high-grade gold values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 m. Gold mineralization at the POW zone is hosted within and adjacent to the Justin Stock, a mid-Cretaceous intrusive body located at the southern end of the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Lost Ace is located 2 kilometers northwest of the POW zone along strike of the local NW-SE faults that have acted as conduits to the robust hydrothermal system.

Justin Gold Project Location and Target Zones

President and CEO Riley Trimble states, “The team is Aben Minerals are extremely excited to commence this survey at the Justin Gold Project. We feel that based on prior drilling success and notable surface sample results, the two main targets can be further explored with a targeted drill campaign for which this survey will be highly useful. We also hope to prove that the area between the POW and Lost Ace zones is also highly prospective.”

Program Details

Aben Minerals has contracted DIAS Airborne Ltd. to conduct a QMAGT (full-tensor magnetic gradiometry low temperature SQUID sensors). DIAS Airborne will fly the survey from the Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces camp located adjacent to the Justin Gold Project. We expect the survey to be completed in the coming weeks, with results 6 weeks after demobilisation.

Survey Specifications Block Line Spacing Tie line Spacing Lines Tie Lines Line-km Option 1 50 n/a 32 0.0 83.1

Map of Planned Survey





Target Zones at Justin Gold Project

About QMAGT

The QMAGT system is a helicopter-borne magnetic survey system that measures the magnetic field in a robust and detailed manner. The SQUID (superconducting quantum interference device) sensor measures the complete gradient tensor (second-order) of the earth’s magnetic field (otherwise known as full tensor magnetic gradiometry – FTMG). This FTMG measurement provides directional information about the magnetic field which is not available from total field sensors, which have been the industry standard for many years.

The SQUID sensors are developed by Supracon AG of Jena, Germany. Operating within a liquid helium bath, the sensors measure the magnetic field with unrivaled sensitivity. The sensor system is the result of over 20 years of development and testing and has flown many successful exploration campaigns. The QMAGT system is the full commercialization of this established system.

The QMAGT system is deployed in a custom-built airfoil beneath a helicopter. This ‘bird’ effectively reduces motion noise, allowing for the recovery of high-quality data. As a lightweight system, QMAGT can be deployed in most operating environments.

QMAGT Benefits

Resolution and Detectability

extremely low-noise FTMG measurements (<10pTRMS/m)

provides benefits of vector surveys without disadvantage of extreme sensitivity to orientation

higher spatial resolution (~ 2X) (Rasmussen & Pedersen, 1990)





Improved geologic modelling

Reduces non-uniqueness of potential fields

Better model results, accurate, detailed 3D models

Justin Gold Project

The 7,400-hectare Justin Gold property is 100% owned by Aben Minerals Ltd located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt and adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project. Aben has drilled a total of 4972.0 metres in 21 diamond drill holes across four zones of interest. Drilling in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone successfully discovered:

Hole JN11009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m)

1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m) Hole JN11010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0m

Additionally, trenching in 2018 at the Lost Ace Zone, located 2 kilometers northwest along strike from the POW Zone returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4m including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0m. The discovery at Lost Ace highlights the existence of a multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems.

For further information regarding the project, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report – Justin Gold Project 2021.

Qualified Person

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Minerals, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Minerals:

Aben Minerals is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has 18.7 million shares outstanding.

Twitter

LinkedIn

For further information on Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abenminerals.com.

ABEN MINERALS LTD.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Minerals Ltd.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-416-2978

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.