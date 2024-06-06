ConnectWise Empowers IT Nation Secure Audience with Enhanced Solutions to Safeguard MSPs and Foster Cybersecurity Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , one of the world’s leading software companies dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), revealed a broad range of product innovations and enhancements across the company’s cybersecurity and data protection portfolio during this week’s IT Nation Secure event to empower the MSP community with the needed resources to withstand today’s sophisticated cyberattacks and help them grow their business.



"Cyber adversaries evolve their tactics, techniques, and procedures almost weekly," said Ameer Karim, EVP and GM Cybersecurity and Data Protection at ConnectWise. "As a trusted partner of the MSP community and their hundreds of thousands of clients, ConnectWise feels obligated to constantly evolve the tools and services needed to defend against today’s dynamic threats. All the product advancements we highlighted at IT Nation this week are proof of our commitment to providing expertise, streamlining processes, and delivering innovative solutions."

ConnectWise has invested significantly over the years to secure its partners, protect their clients, and help MSPs grow their cybersecurity businesses. The company shared some of the latest product innovations and enhancements this week:

ConnectWise Security360

ConnectWise Security360™ enables MSPs to establish more connections between solutions, aggregating all the data from disparate security tools (e.g., endpoint detection and response; risk management; vulnerability and patch management; SIEM, and compliance), and then normalizing those inputs to derive an MSP Security Score. This score clearly communicates the risk exposure across the MSPs’ client base and allows them to visualize the effectiveness of their security services. This enables proactive threat detection, efficient response, and a continuously optimized security posture.



ConnectWise Security360 is delivered on top of the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, the only modern, scalable, and secure cloud-based platform purpose-built for MSPs.

ConnectWise Sidekick for Security

With ConnectWise Sidekick™ for Security , the company is expanding the usage of its generative AI and industry-leading natural language processing models to cybersecurity. ConnectWise Sidekick for Security allows MSP owners and technicians to query using natural language prompts to quickly generate an executive report on their, or their customer's overall security posture, and identify high-priority security areas on which to focus their next actions.

ConnectWise MDR for Microsoft 365

The newly launched ConnectWise MDR™ for Microsoft 365 service empowers MSPs to cover a common blind spot by monitoring, protecting, and remediating Microsoft Office 365 (e.g., email, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office applications) exposures and attacks. This new service protects Microsoft 365 environments protected by Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and is closely aligned with ConnectWise MDR™ , which is solely focused on endpoints. ConnectWise MDR for Microsoft 365 is available as a standalone service or paired with ConnectWise MDR.



ConnectWise MDR Executive Report within Asio

Based on feedback from our MSP partners, ConnectWise has added the ConnectWise MDR Executive Report within the ConnectWise Asio platform. This allows MSP owners and technicians to view analyst activity and service level metrics to better understand their return on investment when leveraging ConnectWise’s 200+ security experts in their day-to-day operations.



ConnectWise Vulnerability Management Enhancement

Combining on-demand vulnerability scanning and seamless vulnerability patching and remediation, ConnectWise Vulnerability Management™ now extends to the ConnectWise Asio platform ticketing engine, further centralizing all needed remediation actions, and increasing MSP staff efficiencies.



ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup Enhancements

ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup allows MSPs to easily integrate their data protection solutions into the ConnectWise Asio platform, making it the single pane to monitor the status of protected endpoints. With the latest release, ConnectWise removed the dependency on having to leverage the ConnectWise RMM agent. In turn, ConnectWise Automate™ and Security partners can now leverage the ConnectWise Asio platform to co-manage their backup solutions too.



