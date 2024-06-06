Pharmacovigilance: Overview

In 2017, PRAC established a strategy for measuring the impact of pharmacovigilance activities, and published a second revision in April 2022:

First published: 19/04/2022

Also know as the PRAC impact strategy, it aims to shift the focus of pharmacovigilance towards the activities and regulatory tools that are most relevant to patients and make the greatest difference in daily healthcare.

The latest revision highlights the achievements attained since the strategy's launch, in its four key activity areas:

effectiveness evaluation of risk-minimisation measures;

effectiveness of pharmacovigilance processes;

enablers of effective pharmacovigilance and stakeholder engagement;

analytical methods for impact research.

The revised strategy also includes:

• new information on how to prioritise and carry out impact research;

• a review of industry-sponsored post-authorisation safety studies evaluating the effectiveness of risk-minimisation measures.

The strategy follows a 2016 stakeholder workshop on measuring the impact of pharmacovigilance activities. For more information, see:

First published: 27/03/2017

The PRAC has published a checklist with criteria to prioritise collaborative impact research for identifying and selecting safety topics discussed at the PRAC which require the generation of data to monitor the impact of regulatory interventions:

First published: 26/06/2017

Research projects

EMA has contracted several institutions to conduct research projects collecting and analysing real-world data from clinical practice. This helps monitor the safety and effectiveness of medicines.

Alternatively, national competent authorities - as members of the European medicines regulatory network (EMRN) - may conduct research collaboratively.

The document below includes information on: