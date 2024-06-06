JCB collaborates with Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group to promote wildlife park visitorship

JCB cardmembers now have more reasons to celebrate as JCB International launches a new special package with Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Group. This collaboration is designed to promote the city-state’s wildlife parks and boost the number of visitors to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, home to the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and River Wonders. It is also a part of JCB’s efforts to work with like-minded partners who share aligned sustainability values and promote destinations that prioritise sustainable tourism.

Over 158 million cardmembers from Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, as well as JCB’s fastest growing region of ASEAN and Taiwan, are already enjoying a myriad of offers from well-known local Singaporean businesses. With the launch of the YOKOSO JCB! website , it provides cardmembers with a greater access to view all its merchant partners in Singapore.

“The addition of world-renowned wildlife parks such as Singapore Zoo and Night Safari to this list of renowned brand names in YOKOSO JCB! is a great benefit to JCB cardmembers. Cardmembers can now pre-book their tickets online with a special package, and will find it convenient to make contactless payment with their JCB cards – around and within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve”, said Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director, JCB International Asia Pacific, with jurisdiction over Singapore and Malaysia.

Singapore has long been an important hub in the ASEAN region and JCB has continued to focus on expanding its merchant acceptance network in Singapore, and to make payments seamless. During the pandemic, JCB’s cardmember base grew by as much as three times in some Asian countries and territories. Along with this growth, the number of JCB cardmembers visiting and transacting in Singapore among these nationalities grew by as much as 200% between financial years 2019 and 2023. The addition of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve into the YOKOSO JCB! promotion gives JCB cardmembers more choices when visiting Singapore, and more reasons to use their JCB cards.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

