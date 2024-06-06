JCB collaborates with Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group to promote wildlife park visitorship
JCB cardmembers now have more reasons to celebrate as JCB International launches a new special package with Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Group. This collaboration is designed to promote the city-state’s wildlife parks and boost the number of visitors to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, home to the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, Bird Paradise and River Wonders. It is also a part of JCB’s efforts to work with like-minded partners who share aligned sustainability values and promote destinations that prioritise sustainable tourism.
“The addition of world-renowned wildlife parks such as Singapore Zoo and Night Safari to this list of renowned brand names in YOKOSO JCB! is a great benefit to JCB cardmembers. Cardmembers can now pre-book their tickets online with a special package, and will find it convenient to make contactless payment with their JCB cards – around and within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve”, said Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director, JCB International Asia Pacific, with jurisdiction over Singapore and Malaysia.
Singapore has long been an important hub in the ASEAN region and JCB has continued to focus on expanding its merchant acceptance network in Singapore, and to make payments seamless. During the pandemic, JCB’s cardmember base grew by as much as three times in some Asian countries and territories. Along with this growth, the number of JCB cardmembers visiting and transacting in Singapore among these nationalities grew by as much as 200% between financial years 2019 and 2023. The addition of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve into the YOKOSO JCB! promotion gives JCB cardmembers more choices when visiting Singapore, and more reasons to use their JCB cards.
