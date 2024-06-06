Turf Care Products Canada Expands Business Line to Include Pump Station Sales and Service

A leading Canadian distributor of turf equipment, irrigation, golf cars and parts expands service offerings across Eastern Canada

NEWMARKET, Ontario, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turf Care Products Canada is pleased to announce the addition of Pumps Plus to its group of companies. Turf Care acquired Pumps Plus on June 1, 2024, rounding out its turf equipment, irrigation, golf car, and parts offerings to now include pump station sales, installation and service across Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces.

Based in Stayner, Ontario, Pumps Plus was founded in 1993 and has established itself as the leader in pump station sales, installation, and service within Ontario’s golf industry. After more than 30 years at the helm, founder Steve Wilkinson is thrilled about the partnership. “We are excited to become part of the Turf Care family,” said Wilkinson. “Joining Turf Care will allow us to grow and expand in order to better serve existing and new customers across Eastern Canada.” As the new Vice President of Pumps Operations at Turf Care, Wilkinson said, “I am eager to mentor and train the next generation of pump station sales and service professionals and to see the company injected with new ideas and technologies.”

Turf Care’s acquisition of Pumps Plus was a natural fit, given the long-standing relationship between the two companies, their alignment on core values, and their shared commitment to nurturing long-term customer relationships. "We have always worked very closely with the Turf Care Irrigation team, sharing a common interest in serving superintendents and the turf industry with superior products, service and support,” said Wilkinson.

“Pumps Plus is well respected in the industry and has a proven track record of being a leader,” said Paul McLean, CEO, Turf Care Products Canada. “This partnership supports Turf Care’s growth strategy with the addition of a strong brand and deep expertise that complements our existing product and service offerings to our turf industry customers. We have long respected Steve and his team and look forward to the next chapter in our future together.” Wilkinson, his wife and co-founder Sherri, along with their team members Chris Schade and Allan Blackburn, will continue in their key roles at Pumps Plus under the Turf Care umbrella.

About Pumps Plus

Founded in 1993, Pumps Plus has long established itself as the leader in golf course pump station sales, installation and service within Ontario, with more than 350 pump stations installed and over 1,500 pumps serviced across the province.

For more information visit: https://golfpumpspecialists.com

About Turf Care Products Canada

In business for almost 50 years, with more than 150 employees, Turf Care is a leading Canadian distributor of turf equipment, irrigation systems, golf cars, parts, accessories, and low voltage lighting products, servicing over 5,000 customer relationships. With 6 locations across Ontario and Quebec, Turf Care is proud to serve golf courses, municipalities, corporations, contractors and dealers, offering a wide range of quality product lines including Toro, Ventrac, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and many others. Turf Care is proud to be a 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies Gold Standard Winner, and a 2023 Toro Partners in Excellence, North American Best Overall Distributor award recipient.

For more information visit: https://www.turfcare.ca

Follow us: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Contact info: Email: inquiries@turfcare.ca