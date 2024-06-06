McKinleyville Community Choir Performs Free Concert at Azalea Hall

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:
McKinleyville Community Choir
The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free concert on Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road, McKinleyville. Bring the family for an afternoon of song and good cheer. Refreshments will be provided. Donations welcome.
