McKinleyville Community Choir Performs Free Concert at Azalea Hall

Press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

McKinleyville Community Choir

The McKinleyville Community Choir will be performing a free concert on Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road, McKinleyville.  Bring the family for an afternoon of song and good cheer.  Refreshments will be provided.  Donations welcome.

