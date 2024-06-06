Valeura Wins Upstream Company of the Year and Executive of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Energy Council has awarded Valeura the Upstream Company of the Year award, and has selected Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO, as Executive of the Year.



The awards were announced on June 5, 2024 at the Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly and Awards Dinner in Singapore, which assesses regional expertise and awards the top performers amongst the oil and gas industry within the Asia-Pacific region.

Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"I am delighted to have our successes recognised by the Oil and Gas Council. We strive to add value in everything we do, and being named 'Upstream Company of the Year' energises us to continue pursuing our objectives with passion, for all stakeholders who stand to benefit from our ongoing success. I am also humbled to have been selected as 'Executive of the Year' and grateful to our exceptional team of professionals, who have made both of these awards possible."

For further information, please contact: Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940 Sean Guest, President and CEO Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO Contact@valeuraenergy.com Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495 Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations IR@valeuraenergy.com CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Schachter Energy Report, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.



About the Corporation

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.