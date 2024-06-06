Ryan Conn Joins MOBIA as Enterprise Account Executive for Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA, Canada’s leading business transformation partner, is excited to welcome Ryan Conn as Enterprise Account Executive for Alberta. A natural relationship builder who is passionate about continuous growth, Conn has leveraged these qualities to build an impressive skill set in customer relationship management and technology solutions. Forging strong relationships with clients throughout his career, his focus has always been on bringing them the right solutions for their unique needs. In his new role with MOBIA, Conn will use these skills to expand the reach of the company’s Enterprise and Public Sector (EPS) services in Alberta.

Conn joins MOBIA with more than 14 years of experience in technology and sales, most recently, as a key member of the Western Canadian enterprise sales team at Zscaler. During his time with the company, he passionately embraced expanding his technical knowledge to better serve Zscaler’s customers. Prior to this, Conn held roles at Direct Tec, Shaw Communications, and TeraGo Networks, where he developed a reputation as a collaborative team player and capable leader. He was recognized for his exceptional relationship building abilities with the Circle of Excellence Award at Shaw Communications and President’s Club Award at TeraGo Networks. “Having developed my skills in some amazing companies over the past 14 years, I’m energized by the opportunity to join a team that’s deeply focused on building relationships and community,” said Conn. “JR Shaw, an inspiring entrepreneur and leader from my time at Shaw Communications, once shared with us, ‘I don’t ever want to get up from a table that I can’t go back to,’ and I’ve carried that philosophy into all of my roles since. Supported by a team with unparalleled tech expertise, I see an exciting opportunity to provide the highest calibre customer service and build solutions that add value for our customers at MOBIA.”

The company’s people-first culture drew Conn to MOBIA and became an important factor in his decision to join. “In my early meetings with MOBIA’s leadership, it was clear that there’s a strong human and people focus here,” said Conn. “I knew that this would propel me in the right direction as a leader and as a partner to my customers.”

“I’m excited to welcome Ryan Conn to MOBIA,” said Chris Peerless, Vice President, Canada. “A lifelong learner, Ryan recognizes an opportunity to grow his technical skills and support customers with new and innovative technology solutions. I’m confident that his dedication to creating value for his clients and vast network in Western Canada will drive his success in this new role.”

To learn more about MOBIA contact Nicole Murphy at nicole.murphy@mobia.io .