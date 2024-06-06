Payara Announces Virtual Cybersecurity Summit Focused on Securing Java Applications

Payara will host a “Securing Your Java Ecosystem” Virtual Payara Conference on June 26-27, 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payara Services Ltd, the leader in application server technology, will host a “Securing Your Java Ecosystem” cybersecurity summit during its upcoming Virtual Payara Conference (VPC) on June 26-27, 2024.

This free online event will feature presentations and interactive panel discussions with global top security experts from various industries and regulatory bodies. Offering a key opportunity to learn about the latest insights, such as the European Union (EU) Cyber Resilience Act , the event will help developers, IT professionals and IT decision-makers to strengthen the security of their Java applications.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, ensuring robust security measures within enterprise applications is more critical than ever. The latest VPC on “Securing Your Java Ecosystem” aims to address these challenges by offering a forum where attendees can learn from and engage with leading subject matter experts. This two-day online event will be organized around two major topics, with two tracks available to offer detailed insights into different Java security aspects.

The first track, ‘Developer Insight - Designing Secure and Resilient Solutions for Jakarta EE Application’, will run on June 26 and will provide practical examples and interactive sessions to help application developers enhance the security and resilience of their solutions. The track ‘Strategic Insight - Security & Cyber Resilience in the Java World’, will take place on June 27 and will focus on the high-level aspects of security and cyber resilience within the Java ecosystem. During the day, attendees will be able to learn more and take part in discussions on the latest EU’s Cyber Resilience Act.

With a proven track record of delivering secure middleware, Payara has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a CVE Numbering Authority (CAN). Thus, this edition of the Virtual Payara Conference further attests to Payara’s commitment to delivering resilient, high-performance application runtimes that help companies power up their Jakarta EE mission critical applications.

Steve Millidge, CEO at Payara, comments: “At Payara, we recognize that the landscape of cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and it's imperative for developers and IT leaders to stay ahead of the curve. As a cybersecurity event, Virtual Payara Conference provides a unique opportunity to gain critical insights and practical knowledge from industry experts. The event stands apart from any other summit, as it offers a unique forum for application specialists looking to gain practical knowledge about the standards and best practices for delivering robust Java applications, but also to provide strategic insights to corporate decision makers.”

To register for the Virtual Payara Conference – Securing Your Java Ecosystem, taking place online on June 26-27, 2024, or to learn more about the event, please visit: https://www.payara.fish/VPC